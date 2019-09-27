India must lift 'inhuman curfew' in Kashmir, says Pak PM at UNGA

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday raised the Kashmir issue in his maiden address to the UN General Assembly and demanded that India must lift the "inhuman curfew"in Kashmir and release all detainees. In his marathon speech at the 74th session of the UNGA, Khan also warned that if there's face-off between two nuclear-armed neighbours, the consequences would be far beyond their borders.

Khan's war rhetoric was in sharp contrast to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's peace message from the same podium few minutes earlier in which he said India is a country, that has "given the world, not war, but Buddha's message of peace."

