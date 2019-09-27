International Development News
10 nominations filed in Haryana

PTI Chandigarh
Updated: 27-09-2019 22:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

On the first day of filing nominations for the Haryana assembly elections, 10 candidates from seven constituencies have filed their papers, a senior poll official said here on Friday. Joint Chief Electoral Officer Dr Inder Jeet said that one nomination paper each was filed from Rewari, Kosli, Beri, Nalwa, Rai and Kharkhoda constituency while four papers have been filed from Sonipat.

He informed that nomination papers will not be filled on Saturday, Sunday and on October 2, being public holidays. The last date for filing onominations is October 4 and the state will go to polls on October 21.

COUNTRY : India
