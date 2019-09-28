PM Modi holds talks with Bhutanese counterpart

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held talks with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering and discussed measures to further boost ties in diverse sectors, including development partnership and hydropower cooperation. During their meeting on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly here, the two leaders reviewed the bilateral relationship following the visit of Prime Minister Modi to Bhutan in August 2019.

They expressed satisfaction at the progress made in diverse sectors including development partnership, hydropower cooperation, people to people ties and recent initiatives taken in the newer areas of space, digital connectivity, the financial sector and tertiary education, according to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs. Prime Minister Modi welcomed Bhutan into the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) as a founding member.

The Coalition was announced by the prime minister in the course of the Climate Action Summit held on September 23, in New York. This was the fourth meeting between the two prime ministers in the last one year, which is reflective of India's close and special relations with Bhutan, the MEA statement said.

