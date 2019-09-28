Kolkata, Sep 28 Following are top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 2 pm. CAL2 WB-NADDA-TARPAN Nadda offers 'mass tarpan' for slain BJP workers in Bengal Kolkata: BJP working president J P Nadda on Saturday performed a "mass tarpan" for party workers who lost their lives in political violence in West Bengal in the last few years.

CAL5 OD-PREZ Prez awards President's Colours to Corps of Army Air Defence Gopalpur: President Ram Nath Kovind awarded the President's Colours to the Corps of Army Air Defence here on Saturday. CAL6 WB-NADDA-TMC Reign of terror, 'jungle raj' in West Bengal: Nadda Kolkata: BJP working president J P Nadda on Saturday attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying there was "jungle raj" and a "reign of terror" in the state.

CES2 WB-HASINA BIRTHDAY-MAMATA Mamata greets Hasina on birthday, hopes for strong Indo-Bangla ties Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday extended her birthday greetings to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. LGC1 JH-COURT-RAPE Man gets a 15-year jail term for raping girl in J'khand Pakur: A local court has sentenced a 28-year-old man to 15 years of imprisonment for raping a 12-year-old girl in Pakur district two years ago.

