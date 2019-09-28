Karnataka Minister mulls over additional portfolio

Striking a dissenting note over the additional charge of sports and youth empowerment, Karnataka Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K S Eshwarappa on Saturday said he was mulling whether to accept it or not. His statement comes a day after Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa gave additional responsibilities to 14 ministers.

"Some additional responsibilities have been given to the ministers. I have been given the additional charge of sports and youth empowerment. I will discuss with the chief minister and decide whether to accept this responsibility or not," Eshwarappa told reporters in Shivamogga, without elaborating.

Replying to a query on the war of words between former chief minister Siddaramaiah and former union minister K H Muniyappa, Eshwarappa said, "Power and position are not permanent. It is applicable to me, Siddaramaiah, Yediyurappa or Kumaraswamy." According to reports, a bitter war of words ensued between Siddaramaiah and Muniyappa during the Karnataka Congress meeting held here on Thursday to discuss their strategy for the upcoming bypolls and strengthening the party base. Muniyappa was reportedly upset with his defeat from Kolar Lok Sabha constituency and held Siddaramaiah accountable for it.

Recalling how Yediyurappa's attempt to form Karnataka Janata Paksha to counter the BJP fell flat, Eshwarappa asserted that no one was above the party and any attempt to destroy it would have a bearing on their political future as well. "No one comes to power without the support of the party.

Siddaramaiah had built the party but how many seats could he win? Three plus one! Yediyurappa too formed a party, how many seats he won? Three plus one seats!" the minister said. Eshwarappa noted that no one could succeed by crossing their limits and trying to go beyond the party line.

"If people in power do not understand this then, they alone will be destroyed, not the party," he added..

