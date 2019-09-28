Reign of terror, jungle raj in Bengal, time over for Mamata

In a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BJP working president J P Nadda on Saturday said she has started a "jungle raj" and let loose a "reign of terror" in the state. Time is over for the TMC government in the state as Banerjee lacks "vision and direction" and is only interested in intimidating opposition parties by using "state terrorism", he said.

Nadda participated in the "mass tarpan" held by the saffron party during the day for its workers who had lost their lives in political violence in the state in the past few years. Tarpan is a Hindu ritual in which prayers are offered for the dead on Mahalaya ahead of Durga Puja.

Nadda spoke to the family members, including children, of the dead party workers and assured them all help from the party. "There is jungle raj and reign of terror in West Bengal under TMC. The state is witnessing goonda raj as there is no rule of law here ... Family members of slain BJP workers in the state are not getting justice. But this jungle raj will end soon as the time for TMC government is over," he told reporters later.

Claiming that democracy is being strangled in the state, Nadda said that the ruling TMC are physically torturing workers and leaders who have an opposing ideology. More than 80 people have lost their lives in the political violence in Bengal in the last two years, he said.

"The police are not lodging cases and have turned into mute spectators. The protectors have become predators. Mamata Banerjee is neither giving the people justice nor allowing any proper judicial remedy," said Nadda, who is on his first visit to Bengal after taking over as the BJP working president said. Claiming that many BJP workers had laid down their lives in their fight for democracy in Bengal, Nadda said the party vows to fulfill the dreams of slain party workers by making Bengal free from "goondaraj" and establish the rule of law in the state.

"More than 3000 BJP cadre were forced to leave their homes after the 2018 panchayat elections in West Bengal and are in hiding. More than 2500 BJP workers have been physically assaulted. Around 80 people have laid down their lives and around 1000 wounded workers are being treated. Is this the example of rule of law or goondaraj?" he asked. "Banerjee is fast losing her political ground in West Bengal. She has no vision as the chief minister," Nadda said.

"The reign of terror and violence begin when ideology becomes non-existent. Banerjee has neither vision nor direction and has nothing to give to the people of Bengal," he said. Claiming that the political violence seen in Bengal is not seen elsewhere in any part of the country, he said it was a case of 'Vinaasha kaale vipareetha buddhi' (when one's doom approaches, then one's mind, one's intelligence works perversely), Nadda said.

"India is a land of democratic values and whoever tries to strangulate democracy will have to go. We will continue our fight for establishing democracy in Bengal," he said. The saffron party which won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal in the 2019 parliamentary polls, only four less than the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress's 22, has now set its sight on the 2021 assembly polls in the state to dislodge the TMC government.

Earlier in the day Nadda paid tribute to social reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's bust at College Square in the city as part of his ongoing 200th birth anniversary celebrations in the city..

