World News Roundup: Hong Kong protests; Sudan sanctions and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Hong Kong protesters set busy schedule ahead of China National Day

Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters have set themselves a busy schedule for Saturday, rebuilding "Lennon Walls" of anti-government graffiti and marking the fifth anniversary of the "Umbrella" street movement that gridlocked the city for weeks. Thousands of protesters rallied at the harbourside on Friday, chanting slogans accusing the police of brutality amid more than three months of often violent unrest in the Chinese-ruled territory.

Politicians cannot be surprised by Brexit anger: Johnson's adviser

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's most senior adviser has said British politicians should not be surprised by the mounting anger over Brexit and said the atmosphere will get ever more toxic unless the result of the referendum is delivered. Parliament, locked in a three-year battle over how, if or when the country should leave the European Union, reached boiling point on Wednesday when Johnson and his opponents spent hours hurling allegations of betrayal and deceit across the chamber of the House of Commons.

After U.S. talks, Sudan sees path to lifting sanctions soon

Sudan's prime minister said on Friday he had held useful talks with U.S. officials while at the United Nations this week, and expressed hope Khartoum could reach an agreement to be removed from Washington's state-sponsored terrorism list "very soon." Abdalla Hamdok, an economist, was appointed in August as leader of a transition government, vowing to stabilize the country and repair an economy battered by years of U.S. sanctions and government mismanagement during Omar al-Bashir's 30-year rule.

Mysterious oil spill contaminates beaches across swathe of Brazilian coast

An oil spill has contaminated beaches and coastline across eight Brazilian states, the country's environment agency said on Friday, although authorities are still stumped as to its origin. Environmental agency Ibama said that beaches along a 3,000-kilometer (1,860-mile) coastline of Brazil's Northeast region had been hit by the spill. It said some oil-coated birds and sea turtles had been washed up and were being treated.

Man who released Canadian PM's brownface photo says he has no political affiliation

The man who gave Time magazine the photo of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wearing brownface at a school event said on Friday he had no political affiliation nor did he receive any payment for releasing the image. Vancouver businessman Michael Adamson said in a statement he was motivated solely by the belief that "Canadian public had a right" to see the photo.

China restores ties with Kiribati, site of space tracking station

China and the Pacific island state of Kiribati restored diplomatic ties on Friday after the former diplomatic ally of Taiwan abandoned Taipei. A poor but strategic country which is home to a mothballed Chinese space tracking station, Kiribati announced last week that it was cutting relations with self-ruled Taiwan in favor of China, which claims Taiwan as a wayward province with no right to state-to-state ties.

'System is not broken' after 737 MAX crashes: review panel chair

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration process for certifying new airplanes is not broken but needs to be improved, the chair of an international panel of air-safety regulators, tasked to review Boeing Co's 737 Max, said on Friday. Speaking on the sidelines of an event at a New York City college, Christopher Hart, chair of the multi-agency panel, said there was no need to question the agency's overall way of certifying airplanes.

Democrats appeal for more witnesses to come forward about Trump-Ukraine matter

Democrats are urging people who might have more information about President Donald Trump's effort to persuade Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden to come forward as Trump struggles to contain the fallout from the scandal. A whistleblower report, released on Thursday, said Trump not only abused his office in attempting to solicit Ukraine's interference in the 2020 U.S. election for his political benefit, but that the White House tried to "lock down" evidence about that conduct.

Despite French, British pleas, few signs of U.S.-Iran detente

Britain and France all but begged Iran to jump into the waters of a negotiation with the United States this week. Neither antagonist, however, showed much desire to discuss the many issues dividing them, from Iran's reawakening nuclear program to the U.S. sanctions squeezing the Iranian economy.

U.S. rejects Iran's Zarif request to visit U.N. envoy at New York hospital unless prisoner released

The United States rejected a request by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to visit Iran's United Nations ambassador in a New York hospital where he is being treated for cancer, the U.S. State Department and Iranian U.N. mission said on Friday. A U.S. State Department spokesperson said Zarif's request would be granted if Iran released one of several American citizens it had detained.

(With inputs from agencies.)