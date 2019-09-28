Former BJP MP B L Sharma 'Prem' no more

Former two-time BJP MP from East Delhi B L Sharma 'Prem' passed away at his residence in B K Dutt Colony here on Saturday. He was 90.

Sharma, who also served as a functionary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, breathed his last around 8 AM. He is survived by his wife and two daughters. His mortal remains will be kept at the VHP headquarters on Sunday morning. He will be cremated at Nigam Bodh Ghat around 9 AM on Monday, said VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said.

Condoling his death, VHP vice president Champat Rai said Sharma had dedicated his life to the nation. Sharma was elected as the BJP MP from East Delhi in a row in 1991 and 1996.

Later, he resigned from the active politics and got re-associated with the VHP. Sharma was also an accused in the Babri mosque demolition case.

