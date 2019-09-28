SAD names Raj Singh Dibbipura as its candidate for Jalalabad Assembly bypoll

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday named Raj Singh Dibbipura as its candidate for the bypoll to the Jalalabad Assembly seat in Punjab. The seat fell vacant after party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal resigned from the Punjab Assembly following his election to the Lok Sabha from the Ferozepur parliamentary constituency this year.

SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema, in a tweet, said Sukhbir Singh Badal has announced Raj Singh Dibbipura as the SAD-BJP candidate for the bye-election to Jalalabad Assembly constituency. Dibbipura has been the vice-chairman of Punjab Scheduled Caste Commission and also the chief of the SAD's Scheduled caste wing in Fazilka.

The SAD has already announced Manpreet Singh Ayali as its candidate for the Dakha assembly seat. Bypolls in Phagwara, Jalalabad, Dakha and Mukerian Assembly seats will be held on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24.

Of the four seats, the SAD is contesting on Jalalabad and Dakha seats, while its ally the BJP will contest in the Phagwara and Mukerian seats.

