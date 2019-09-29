Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Hong Kong protesters set busy schedule ahead of China National Day

Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters have set themselves a busy schedule for Saturday, rebuilding "Lennon Walls" of anti-government graffiti and marking the fifth anniversary of the "Umbrella" street movement that gridlocked the city for weeks. Thousands of protesters rallied at the harbourside on Friday, chanting slogans accusing the police of brutality amid more than three months of often violent unrest in the Chinese-ruled territory. France's far-right Marion Marechal convinced of rising to power one day

The niece of French far-right leader Marine Le Pen said on Saturday she was convinced her ideas would carry her to power in the future, though she did not declare herself officially as a candidate for the next presidential election in France in 2022. Marion Marechal, who dropped "Le Pen" from her family name last year, fueled speculation about her political ambitions when she opened a political academy in Lyon the same year, putting her aunt Marine Le Pen on the defensive. Syria demands withdrawal of U.S., Turkish forces, warns of countermeasures

Syria's Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem on Saturday demanded an immediate withdrawal of all U.S. and Turkish troops from his country and warned that Syrian government forces had the right to take countermeasures if they refused. The United States has around 1,000 troops in Syria tackling Islamic State militants. Turkey has also launched military incursions into northern Syria, targeting Islamic State and Kurdish YPG fighters. British tanker docks in Dubai after detention by Iran

A British-flagged tanker that was detained by Iran for 10 weeks, docked in Dubai on Saturday, after a standoff that has stoked tensions along a vital global shipping route for oil. The Stena Impero, which sailed out of Iranian waters on Friday, was seized by Iran's Revolutionary Guards on July 19, shortly after British forces detained an Iranian tanker off the territory of Gibraltar. The Iranian ship was released in August. Argentina's Macri launches election push with Buenos Aires march

Argentine President Mauricio Macri told a crowd of thousands of supporters on Saturday that he could still turn the tide and win the upcoming presidential election, despite his main opponent's wide lead. The event, which drew massive crowds to the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Belgrano, was the first of 30 marches across the South American country that Macri called for as part of his re-election campaign ahead of the Oct. 27 presidential election. Voting in Afghanistan's presidential election begins

Voting began on Saturday to elect a president for Afghanistan with more than 9 million Afghan registered voters potentially heading to the polls amid fears of violence and fraud. Tens of thousands of Afghan forces were deployed across 34 provinces to protect voters and polling stations from Taliban attacks. Jordan raises teachers' pay in bid to defuse nationwide strike; union unmoved

Jordan's cabinet on Saturday offered striking teachers pay hikes in a bid to end a damaging nationwide strike that has piled pressure on the debt-burdened country undergoing tough IMF-backed fiscal reforms amid concerns of a new round of demands by army retirees and other public-sector employees. Over one and a half million students in the country's public schools have been hit by the strike heeded by over 100,000 teachers after the government rejected a demand for a 50 percent pay rise of their basic salaries. Austria votes in snap parliamentary poll, conservatives seen heading new coalition

Austrians vote on Sunday in a snap parliamentary election that conservative leader Sebastian Kurz looks set to win, but he will still need a coalition partner to secure a majority and it remains unclear whom he will pick. The election follows the collapse in May of Kurz's coalition with the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) after a video sting scandal that forced FPO Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache to step down. Nigerian authorities seek families of inmates from purported school after raid

Nigerian authorities on Saturday scrambled to find the families of hundreds of men and boys freed from a purported school where some had been kept in chains, tortured and allegedly sexually abused. Police freed as many as 400 males aged from six to 50 from the house in Kaduna in northern Nigeria in a raid on Thursday. Some had been chained to radiators, tires or hub caps, and others bore visible signs of scars from whippings and beatings. Ukraine must investigate Joe Biden's son, says ex-Ukrainian PM

Ukraine must investigate the activities of U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden's son to establish whether his role in a Ukrainian gas company complied with the country's laws, Mykola Azarov, Ukraine's former prime minister, said in an interview. Azarov did not specify to which Ukrainian laws he was referring.

Also Read: REFILE-France's far-right Marion Marechal convinced of rising to power one day

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)