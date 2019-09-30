REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Boris Johnson said on Sunday he would not quit as Britain’s prime minister even if he fails to secure a deal to leave the European Union, insisting only his Conservative government can deliver Brexit on Oct. 31.

US-AUSTRIA-ELECTION/ Election triumph hands Austria's Kurz range of coalition options

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian conservative leader Sebastian Kurz triumphed in Sunday’s parliamentary election while the scandal-tainted far right took a beating and the Greens surged, leaving Kurz the option of forming a coalition with either of them. U.S.

US-USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER/ Trump-Putin phone calls in Democrats' sights: Schiff

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Congress is determined to get access to Donald Trump’s calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other world leaders, the chairman of the U.S. House Intelligence Committee said on Sunday, citing concerns the Republican president may have jeopardized national security. US-CRIME-NEW-YORK/

New York city cop, suspect killed in exchange of gunfire NEW YORK (Reuters) - A New York city police officer on anti-gang duty and a suspect he was trying to arrest were both killed during an exchange of gunfire in the Bronx early Sunday, police said.

BUSINESS US-USA-CHINA-IPOS-NASDAQ-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: Nasdaq cracks down on IPOs of small Chinese companies (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ.O) is cracking down on initial public offerings (IPOs) of small Chinese companies by tightening restrictions and slowing down their approval, according to regulatory filings, corporate executives and investment bankers.

US-WTO-AIRCRAFT-PREVIEW/ Record U.S. tariff award over Airbus aid could fuel trade tensions

BRUSSELS/PARIS (Reuters) - Transatlantic trade ties face renewed disruption this week when global arbiters are expected to grant the United States a record award allowing it to hit European imports with billions of dollars of tariffs in a long-running aircraft subsidy dispute. ENTERTAINMENT

US-USA-BOXOFFICE/ Box Office: 'Abominable' climbs to no. 1 with $20.8 million, 'Judy' hits high note

LOS ANGELES, (Variety.com) - “Abominable” towered over the box office this weekend as Universal and DreamWorks’ animated adventure debuted to $20.85 million in North America and $29.7 million worldwide. L'Oreal celebrates female empowerment with glamorous runway show

PARIS (Reuters) - French cosmetics maker L’Oreal hosted its annual runway show on Saturday featuring an all-star cast of movie stars, singers and supermodels who embodied self-empowerment on the sidelines of Paris Fashion Week. SPORTS

US-ATHLETICS-WORLD-MIXED-RELAY/ Athletics: Felix takes 12th world title as U.S win first mixed relay

DOHA (Reuters) - Alysson Felix won her 12th world title as the United States claimed the inaugural world championship 4x400 meters mixed relay on Sunday. US-ATHLETICS-WORLD-FRASER/

Fraser-Pryce blazes to history with fourth world gold DOHA (Reuters) - Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce powered her way to 100 metres gold on Sunday to become the first person to win four gold medals over the distance at the athletics world championships.

UPCOMING POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

SAUDI-USA/CROWNPRINCE Saudi crown prince appears on CBS '60 Minutes' days before anniversary of Khashoggi killing

The crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, speaks to CBS '60 Minutes' days before the anniversary of the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which U.S. intelligence believes was ordered by the prince, the kingdom's de facto ruler. 29 Sep 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

USA-HUAWEI TECH/CANADA (PIX) (TV) Huawei CFO Meng returns to Canadian court for 5-day hearing

Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou will appear in British Columbia supreme court for a three-day hearing when her defense team will make more applications for further disclosure surrounding her arrest at the Vancouver airport on Dec. 1 30 Sep

PHILIPPINES-POLITICS/ Duterte spokesman critical of U.S. senator's comments on senator detention

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman on Sunday criticised a U.S. lawmaker for making a "baseless" accusation of abuse in the case of a detained critic of the Filipino leader. 30 Sep

PERU-POLITICS/ (TV) Congress to decide on vote of confidence as political crisis escalates

Opposition-run Congress to decide on vote of confidence asked by Peru's President Martin Vizcarra what could lead to a snap election or a protracted constitutional crisis. 30 Sep

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) British finance minister speaks

British finance minister Sajid Javid speaks at the Conservative Party conference. 30 Sep

INDONESIA-POLITICS/RIGHTS Indonesian students expected to keep up the pressure with further demonstrations

Indonesian students are expected to hold new rallies outside the country's parliament to oppose controversial new laws and keep up the pressure on the government, as President Joko Widodo offers overtures towards the protesters.. 30 Sep 00:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

RUSSIA-POLITICS/PROTESTER (PIX) (TV) Court hears appeal against 3.5 jail term for novice actor Ustinov

A court in Moscow hears an appeal by lawyers of a novice actor Pavel Ustinov. Ustinov was detained during protest in Moscow on August 3 and jailed for 3.5 years for injuring policemen, the charge he categorically denies. 30 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

PORTUGAL-ELECTION/FARRIGHT (PIX) Europe's loneliest far-right party

Waving the Portuguese flag, leaders of the far-right National Renovation Party (PNR) patiently waited for more supporters to turn up at a rally in Lisbon than the usual 50 or so party faithful, but their patriotic chants fell on deaf ears 30 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

FRANCE-CHIRAC/CEREMONY (PIX) (TV) Official ceremony in memory of former French president Jacques Chirac

Some 30 heads of state and government are expected to attend a religious ceremony in Paris in honor of former French president Jacques Chirac. Guests include Russia's Vladimir Putin and the former president of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker. 30 Sep 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

EU-JOBS/HUNGARY-ROMANIA EU lawmakers decide whether Hungarian, Romanian commissioners-designate have solved conflict of interest

The legal committee of the European Parliament decides on whether commissioner-designate for transport, Romania's Rovana Plumb, and commissioner-designate for enlargement, Hungary's Lazslo Trocsanyi, have cleared conflicts of interest that would prevent them from being appointed. 30 Sep 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

BRITAIN-ROYALS/MALAWI (PIX) (TV) Britain's Prince Harry to join anti-poaching patrol in Malawi

Britain's Prince Harry flies to Liwonde National Park in Malawi, where he will join an anti-poaching patrol with local park rangers and witness an anti-poaching demonstration conducted by local rangers and the UK military. 30 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER U.S. impeachment probe against Trump moves kicks into top gear this week

The Democratic-led congressional impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine will get into full swing this week, with a key committee due to collect the first witness testimony about explosive allegations posed by an anonymous whistleblower. 30 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-BOLTON/ (PIX) Former National Security Advisor John Bolton addresses think tank

Former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton delivers remarks on North Korea at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) think tank. 30 Sep 09:20 ET / 13:20 GMT

HUNGARY-FINLAND/ (TV) Finnish and Hungarian PMs hold joint news conference in Budapest

Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne will visit Budapest where he is expected to meet Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The two are also expected to hold a joint news conference. 30 Sep 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS ARGENTINA-GRAINS/WEATHER (PIX)

Dryness in Argentina hits corn and wheat outlook; election haze supports safe-bet soy Dryness in Argentina is hitting the outlooks for wheat and corn crops, local climate experts said, while low-cost soy is being supported by growers looking to hedge their bets with political uncertainty rising ahead of October's presidential vote.

30 Sep 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT WTO-AIRCRAFT/

WTO to award U.S. right to retaliate against EU imports over Airbus subsidies World Trade Organization set to award the United States the right to retaliate with tariffs against EU imports over subsidies to European plane maker Airbus (could be later in the week)

30 Sep DEALS-GLOBAL/REVIEW

Global M&A sinks in Q3 as appetite for risky bets wanes Global mergers and acquisitions (M&A) plunged 16% year-on-year to $729 billion in the third quarter of 2019, according to Refinitiv data, the lowest quarterly volume since 2016, as growing economic uncertainty curbed the risk appetite of companies considering deals. 30 Sep 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS USA-MEASLES/

U.S. provides update on its worst measles outbreak in a quarter century U.S. health officials provide updated figures on the nation's largest measles outbreak in a quarter century.

30 Sep ASIA-STORM/TAIWAN

Typhoon shuts markets, forces flight cancellations in northern Taiwan Typhoon Mitag, categorised at the weakest typhoon level by Taiwan's weather bureau, is expected to approach off Taiwan's northeastern coast on Monday, when markets and businesses will be shut.

30 Sep CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

CAMEROON-SECURITY/DIALOGUE Cameroon government meets with separatists to discuss end to conflict

Leading members of government will meet this week with separatist rebels to try and end a conflict that has destabilized the country for over two years, costing hundreds of lives and displacing thousands. 30 Sep

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY HEALTH-CANCER/ESMO

European Society for Medical Oncology annual conference The European Society for Medical Oncology, ESMO, holds it annual conference at which companies from around the world present some of their most important data on new cancer treatments.

30 Sep ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-PARIS/STELLA MCCARTNEY (PIX) (TV) Stella McCartney show in Paris ready-to-wear fashion week

Stella McCartney presents her latest ready-to-wear collection for Spring/Summer 2020 at Paris Fashion Week. 30 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

