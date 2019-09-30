Following are the top stories at 12.30 PM

DEL7 UP-LD CONG MARCH 80 Cong members arrested ahead of march to support Shahjahanabad student

Shahjahanpur (UP): About 80 Congress workers were arrested on Monday while holding a public meeting ahead of a march they had planned in support of the student who has accused BJP's former Union minister Chinmayanand of rape, police said.

MDS4 TN-LD MODI World has "great expectations" from India, says PM

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the world has "great expectations" from India, and asserted his government will lead the country to a path of 'greatness' where it will be beneficial to the entire globe.

LGD4 SC-KASHMIR Abrogation of Article 370: SC refers batch of pleas to Constitution bench, hearing from Oct 1

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday referred a batch of petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir to its Constitution bench which would hear the matters from Tuesday.

BOM2 MH-SHAH-ART 370 Art 370 abrogation PM's apt tribute to martyred jawans: Shah

Ahmedabad: The abrogation of Article 370 is a true tribute by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to nearly 35,000 jawans who lost their lives fighting terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday.

LGD6 DL-HC-SHIVAKUMAR Delhi HC seeks ED's response on Congress leader D K Shivakumar's bail plea

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the Enforcement Directorate on the bail plea of Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar in a money laundering case.

MDS5 TN-INNOVATION-MODI India committed to creating solutions for global applications:PM

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the country's innovation ecosystem and said it was committed to creating Indian solutions for global applications.

DEL3 DEF-IAF CHIEF Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria takes charge as new IAF chief

New Delhi: Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria on Monday took charge as the 26th chief of the Indian Air Force.

DES7 KHOTE-LD DEATH Sholay's loyal dacoit, Andaz Apna Apna's funny man Viju Khote dead

Mumbai: Veteran Hindi and Marathi actor Viju Khote, who feebly mouthed the iconic dialogue "Sardar, maine aapka namak khaya hai" as Kalia to Amjad Khan's notorious Gabbar in cult classic "Sholay", passed away on Monday. He was 77.

