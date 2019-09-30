BJP steps up campaigning ahead of Pacchad Assemby bypolls

As the political battle heats up ahead of the Pacchad Assembly bypoll in Himachal Pradesh, top BJP bigwigs including Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur have stepped up campaigning in the constituency even as the Congress leaders are yet to make their presence felt, officials said. Top BJP leaders including Thakur have toured the area twice during the past two months and has announced and inaugurated development projects worth over Rs 150 crore.

However, the absence of Congress leaders including five-time former chief minister Virbhadra Singh is being felt, party workers said. The BJP has fielded former Sirmour Zila Parishad member Reena Kashyap from Pachhad constituency while the Congress has pitted Gangu Ram Musafir against her.

Voting for the seat will be held on October 21. The results will be declared on October 24. During his visits, Thakur has announced opening of Irrigation and Public Health Division along with a number of other offices in Rajgarh and Sarahan areas of the constituency.

After being elected as member of 17th Lok Sabha, two-time BJP MLA from Pacchad Suresh Kashyap has done door-to-door campaign for his party. Political analysts maintain that BJP has surged ahead in campaigning while the Congress campaign is yet to gain momentum.

Musafir meanwhile has been making efforts to patch up differences among the local leaders in order to put up a united fight. Congress workers said the party is trying to bring in big leaders for campaigning in the area but their challenge is to bring in Singh, who is unwell and has been admitted to the PGIMER in Chandigarh, into the campaigning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)