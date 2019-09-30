Bihar: Flood water enters Agriculture Minister's residence in Patna

With incessant rains in the region resulting in water logging in many areas of Patna, state's Agriculture Minister Prem Kumar's residence has also been flooded by the rainwater. The minister has shifted to the first floor of his residence after floodwater entered the house.

"The water has been here since the past four days. Today the water level has reduced but it was till waist level yesterday," Deepak Kumar, a worker at minister's residence told ANI. "The water logging has occurred due to rainfall, the Minister's family has shifted to the first floor. A lot of water has been pumped out and there is some relief now," Ravinder Kumar, a security guard told ANI.

The death toll due to incessant rainfall and flood in different areas of the state have risen to 29, officials said on Monday. According to the Bihar State Disaster Management Authority, till now, 29 people have died in the state due to rainfall.

The state government has requested the Indian Air Force (IAF) for two helicopters for lifting and airdropping food packets and medicines, in the flood-affected areas of the region. Dewatering machines have also been sought by state to provide relief in the flood-affected areas.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday afternoon visited the severely flooded areas of the state capital and issued necessary instructions to the officials for resolving the issue. Earlier while speaking to media in Patna, the Chief Minister said, "There has been heavy rainfall in some areas since yesterday and water in Ganga River is rising constantly. But there are proper arrangements and administration is at the spot and making all the efforts to help people."

According to the India Meteorological Department, Patna will receive more rainfall for the next few days accompanied by thunderstorms. (ANI)

