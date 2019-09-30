Nadda accuses Opposition of 'confusing' people on Art 370

BJP's national working president J P Nadda here on Monday said Article 370 was a temporary provision in the Constitution and blamed the Abdullah family, late PDP leader Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad for "confusing" people about the special status to Jammu and Kashmir. "First Sheikh Abdullah, later Farooq Abdullah, and Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, then Omar Abdullah and Ghulam Nabi Azad used to say there is a special status to Jammu and Kashmir. They confused the world. It is not a special status," Nadda said while addressing a public meeting organised by the Chandigarh unit of BJP here.

Nadda asserted that the special status to J-K was temporary and transitional. "From the very beginning, Article 370 was temporary and transitional," Nadda said, adding that there was no takers for the provision. He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minsiter Amit Shah for the scrapping of the special status.

"The abrogation of Article 370 became possible because of Modi's will power and Amit Shah's strategy," said Nadda. He said with the removal of the provision, Jammu and Kashmir had been fully integrated into India and now all 104 Indian laws would be implemented in the newly-carved union territory.

He further said two All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) institutes would come up in Srinagar and Jammu.

