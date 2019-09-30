International Development News
DUP's Foster: PM Johnson will not leave N. Ireland in EU customs union

Reuters London
Updated: 30-09-2019 19:24 IST
Image Credit: ANI

The leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, Arlene Foster, said on Monday she believed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson would not leave the province behind in a European Union customs union.

Foster told an event on the sidelines of the governing Conservative Party's annual conference that she supported Johnson in seeking a deal with the EU, but Brexit also needs to be delivered.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
