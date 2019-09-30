PM Modi made world realise terrorism challenge to humanity, Islam: Naqvi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made the international community realise that terrorism is not just a challenge for one country but to the world, humanity and Islam, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Monday. Lauding Modi's speech at the UN General Assembly in New York last week, Naqvi said for the first time other nations realised that the Indian prime minister was speaking as the head of government of the world's largest democracy.

"He (Modi) also made the international community realise that the issue of terrorism is not just a problem affecting a single nation, it is not a challenge for just one nation. Terrorism is a challenge for the world, for humanity and also a challenge for Islam," Naqvi said in his address at the annual session of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Many terrorists use Islam as a shield to play their "nefarious game", Naqvi said.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his speech, started relating Islam and terrorism to hide Pakistan's "factory of terrorism", he said. Naqvi said an environment of fear had been created before the 2014 elections that if Modi comes to power, India's relations with several countries, including Islamic nations, could be spoiled.

However, he said the opposite happened and relations with several Islamic countries deepened with Saudi Arabia also conferring its highest civilian honour on Modi. Naqvi also hailed the abrogation of Article 370 provisions and said it was a blow to those Pakistan-sponsored separatists who used it as a shield.

The minister said the Modi dispensation is a government of "ground realities and moral values" which is working effectively for the welfare of the people by encouraging "inclusive growth" as "rashtraniti". Speaking on the topic 'Towards an inclusive and prosperous new India', Naqvi said India has become the most attractive and safe "investment and manufacturing hub" of the world due to the big economic reforms taken by the Modi government.

Security, economy and prosperity of the country is in "sensitive, strong and safe hands", he said. Despite various global challenges, the Indian government ensured that inflation rate does not increase and there is no shortage of any commodity in the country, Naqvi said.

Hailing the step to cut corporate tax as "historic", Naqvi said the decision will help India becoming a USD 5 trillion economy in the next five years. It will give a great stimulus to initiatives such as 'Make In India' and 'Start Up India'.

The revolutionary step of corporate tax will attract private investment from across the globe, improve competitiveness of India's private sector and create more jobs, Naqvi said. He said that the Modi government's bold decisions such as GST, demonetisation, banking reforms and tax reforms have ensured a strong and stable economy.

The Modi government has approved the proposal for review of foreign direct investment on various sectors and the changes in the FDI policy will result in making India a more attractive FDI destination, he said. India is among the 20 countries that have improved the most on 'Ease of Doing Business', he said.

Naqvi said that Insolvency and Bankruptcy Law has played a key role in reforms in the banking sector and further strengthening the sector.

