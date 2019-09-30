Punjab BJP chief cautions against revival of terrorism in state

Punjab BJP president and Rajya Sabha member Shwait Malik on Monday cautioned against revival of terrorism in the state and alleged that goons and criminals were calling the shots. "There are serious forebodings of the revival of terrorism as goons, goondas and criminals are calling the shots in Punjab," he said here.

Malik said the Congress was "synonymous with corruption and lies". He told newsmen here that the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance was "rock-solid" in Punjab and it will win all the four seats which go to bypolls in the state as the Amarinder Singh government had proved to be a "flop show".

Malik asserted that the SAD-BJP alliance in Punjab was "as cohesive and inseparable as nails and flesh('nahu-maas da rishta')". He said the decision of the two parties not to fight the Haryana assembly polls together will not have any bearing on their alliance in Punjab. Claiming Phagwara to be traditionally BJP's, Malik predicted that party nominee Rajesh Bagha will win it with a bigger lead.

The voting for the bypolls is scheduled on October 21 and the counting will be taken up on October 24.

