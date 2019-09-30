International Development News
PTI Shillong
Updated: 30-09-2019 21:37 IST
Six candidates in fray for Meghalaya by-poll

A total of six candidates are in the fray for the by-election to the Shella Assembly seat, filing of nominations for which came to a close on Monday evening, an official said. KHADC member from Nongshken Grace Mary Kharpuri was one among the four candidates who submitted their papers on the last day of filing of nominations.

Kharpuri, the lone woman in the race, has decided to contest as an Independent candidate after she was denied ticket by the Congress. The other candidates are from the BJP, People's Democratic Front and the Congress.

The bye-election is necessitated following the death of former Assembly Speaker and former United Democratic Party chief late Dr Donkupar Roy on July 28. The UDP has fielded his son Balajied Kupar Synrem from the seat. There is also another Independent candidate.

The by-election to Shella will be held on October 21, and counting of votes will take place on October 24..

COUNTRY : India
