Following is a summary of current world news briefs. One dead, 10 injured in attack at Finnish college

At least one person was killed and 10 injured at a college in eastern Finland on Tuesday in a violent incident that a newspaper said began when a student attacked a teacher with a sword. Police said they had opened fire during the incident at a college located in a shopping center in the town of Kuopio. They gave no further details of the nature of the attack. One person, identified as a male Finnish citizen, was taken into custody. Hong Kong police shoot teen protester as violence escalates

Hong Kong police fired tear gas and water cannon at petrol-bomb throwing protesters and shot a teenage demonstrator, as pro-democracy activists defied the city's Chinese rulers on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic. Cat-and-mouse clashes spread from the upmarket district of Causeway Bay to the Admiralty area that is home to government offices on Hong Kong island, with police vans chasing down pro-democracy protesters in the key drag of Hennessy Road. Explainer: A look at the legal trouble facing Israel's Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will attempt to head off a corruption indictment at a series of pre-trial hearings that begin on Wednesday, in which he will try to persuade Israel's attorney-general not to press charges. The political survival of Israel's longest-serving leader, who denies any criminal wrongdoing, is also clouded by his failure to win a clear victory in two parliamentary elections this year, in April and last month. Hong Kong police fire water cannon, tear gas as protests spread

Hong Kong protesters threw petrol bombs and police fired tear gas in street battles across the city on Tuesday, posing a direct challenge to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic. Police fired water cannon and tear gas to try to disperse protesters throwing petrol bombs outside central government offices in the Admiralty area of Hong Kong island and ordered the evacuation of the Legislative Council building, trashed by activists weeks ago, next door. South Korean fighter jets fly patrol over islands disputed by Japan

South Korean fighter jets flew a patrol on Tuesday over islands at the center of a dispute with Japan, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said at an event marking the founding of his country's military, drawing an angry Japanese protest. South Korea showcased newly acquired F-35 stealth fighter jets to mark its Armed Forces Day as Moon tried to allay concerns that his policy of engagement with neighboring North Korea would weaken the South's commitment to defense. U.S. commander discusses Iran with Saudi naval commander

The commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command visited Riyadh over the weekend to discuss with the head of Saudi Arabia's naval forces reinforcing defenses against Iranian threats, the command said on Tuesday. The meeting followed a Sept. 14 drone and missile attack on two Saudi oil facilities that initially knocked out more than 5% of global supply. The United States, European powers and Saudi Arabia blamed the strike on Iran, which denies involvement. Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group has claimed responsibility. Part of UK PM Johnson's party conference center in lock down: Reuters reporters

One area of the conference center where Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party is holding its annual gathering has been closed down, a Reuters reporter at the scene said. Police were seen entering the "International Lounge" of the Manchester conference center, northern England, a reporter at said. 'Moria is hell': asylum seekers protest conditions at Greek camp

Hundreds of asylum seekers protested conditions at Greece's biggest migrant camp on Lesbos on Tuesday after a woman was killed in a fire there, marching towards the island's capital before being halted by police. More than 12,000 people - mainly from Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq - live in Moria camp, which has grown to become the island's second largest town in just three years. UK PM Johnson to propose Brexit grand bargain but EU is skeptical

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pitched new proposals on Tuesday for an amended Brexit agreement that would remove the contested insurance policy for the Irish border, but EU officials sounded skeptical about the chances of a breakthrough. After more than three years of political crisis since the 2016 EU referendum, the United Kingdom is heading towards an Oct. 31 Brexit date without a clear understanding of whether it will leave with a deal, without a deal or even leave at all. Syria 'safe zone' deadline expires with Turkish threat looming

Turkey's deadline to jointly establish a "safe zone" with the United States in northern Syria by the end of September has passed, leaving the threat of unilateral military intervention by Ankara hanging over the region. President Tayyip Erdogan told the United Nations last week he wanted to set up the zone along 480 km (300 miles) of border and reaching 30 km inside Syria. Under the Turkish plan, up to 2 million Syrian refugees would be settled in the safe zone, with international support.

Also Read: Soccer-Italian police arrest Juventus fan chiefs for blackmailing club

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)