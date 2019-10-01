International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

International community must confront America's hostile approach - Iran president

Reuters Tehran
Updated: 01-10-2019 19:41 IST
International community must confront America's hostile approach - Iran president

Image Credit: Wikimedia

The international community must confront America's hostile approach, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday as tensions have spiked between the Islamic Republic and the United States.

"The international community must confront America's hostile and unilateralist approach by taking a definitive decision and effective actions," Rouhani said at a speech at a meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union in Armenia, according to the official IRNA news agency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Iran Islamic Rep
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019