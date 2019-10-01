Haryana: Khattar files nomination from Karnal, says people will decide whether BJP gets 75 plus seats

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday filed his nomination from Karnal constituency for the assembly polls in the state and said that the people would decide whether the BJP get more than 75 seats this time or not. Khattar was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Speaking to media persons, Khattar said: "There is a good atmosphere in Haryana. That is why people are backing us. Our party workers are very disciplined. Our 90 candidates are strong. It is the people who will decide whether we get more than 75 seats this time or not." "I came here as an MLA. I am sure people will give their affection to me. They will make me victorious with more votes than the previous poll," he said.

Chief Minister Yogi said: "I congratulate Khattar for filing the nomination for the assembly polls. He has worked selflessly during the last five years and given a new identity to Haryana. "Haraya is moving in a new direction. There is no doubt that the slogan of 75 plus will become true," he said.

Haryana will go to polls on October 21 and results will be declared on October 24. (ANI)

