Cong yet to release list of candidates for Hry polls, but Dangi files nomination papers from Meham

Haryana Congress MLA Anand Singh Dangi on Tuesday filed his nomination papers from his Meham constituency though the party is yet to release the list of candidates for the state assembly polls. Asked why did he file his nomination papers though he is yet to be declared a candidate officially, Dangi said, "There is nothing wrong in this. One can file nomination, and when the party officially declares my candidature, I will only need to complete a small formality before the Returning Officer, showing that I have been allotted the symbol (of the party)."

"I will need to complete this formality before the nomination process ends," he added. Talking to reporters at Meham, Dangi hit out at the Manohar Lal Khattar government, accusing it of having "failed" on all fronts.

"People are waiting for the polls to teach this government a lesson. Every section of the society, be it farmers, traders, employees, youth, all are fed up with its non-performance," he said. He alleged the Khattar government undertook no development work in Meham.

"The Primary Health Centre constructed during our time in Meham does not even have a nurse today," he said. Dangi said Nindana village, the birthplace of Haryana the chief minister, had been adopted by one of the ruling party's MPs under the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana, but "no development work has taken in this village which falls in my constituency".

Haryana will go to polls on October 2.

