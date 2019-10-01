Top US Senator joins influential India Caucus

A top US Senator on Tuesday joined the Senate India Caucus, which work towards fostering a good working relationship between the two largest democracies of the world. "The caucus brings together a diverse group of people to focus on a number of issues, including economic development," Republican Senator John Kennedy said in a statement.

"I joined the Senate India Caucus because the US and India are important energy partners," the Senator from Louisiana said. The only country specific caucus in the US Senate, the Senate India is one of the most influential bipartisan Congressional caucuses.

"Through a partnership with Petronet LNG, Louisiana workers will supply low-cost energy to India for years to come. There are more partnerships to be made," Kennedy said.

