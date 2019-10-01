Maha polls: Cong's 2nd list of 52 includes Prithviraj, Dhiraj

The Congress released its second list of 52 candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly elections on Tuesday night, fielding former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan from the Karad South constituency. Chavan's name was missing in the first list, as the party wanted him to contest the by-election for Satara Lok Sabha seat, necessitated by resignation of sitting NCP MP Udayanraje Bhosale who joined the BJP.

However, Chavan, a former Union minister, declined, and said his focus was on the Assembly. He will now seek a second term in the Assembly from Karad South.

Another prominent name in the party's second list is Dhiraj Deshmukh, youngest son of former chief minister, late Vilasrao Deshmukh. Dhiraj will make his electoral debut from Latur Rural constituency. Dhiraj's elder brother Amit is seeking a third term from Latur city. If both managed to win, there will be a pair of brothers in the state assembly for the first time.

The list also includes the name of Yuvraj Mohite, a journalist, who will contest from Goregaon in Mumbai. The Congress, struggling to pose a challenge to the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena amid exit of some prominent leaders ahead of the polls, released its first list of 51 candidates on Sunday. It figured former chief minister Ashok Chavan and state party chief Vijay alias Balasaheb Thorat.

Elections for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on October 21 and results will be out on October 24. Last date for filing nominations is October 4.

