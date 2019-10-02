REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/ 6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/ 6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL US-CHINA-ANNIVERSARY/

Police shoot teen protester as Hong Kong violence escalates HONG KONG - Hong Kong police shot a teenage protester on Tuesday, the first to be hit by live ammunition in almost four months of unrest in the Chinese-ruled city, amid violent clashes on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic.

US-BRITAIN-EU/ Final proposal: UK PM Johnson to unveil Brexit offer to EU

MANCHESTER, England - Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Wednesday unveil his final Brexit offer to the European Union and make clear that if Brussels does not engage with the proposal, Britain will not negotiate further and will leave on Oct. 31. U.S.

USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER Pompeo accuses Democrats of bullying diplomats in Trump impeachment drive

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump's administration punched back on Tuesday against the U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry targeting him, objecting to five current and former State Department officials giving depositions as demanded and accusing Democrats of bullying and intimidation. HARVARD-ADMISSIONS/

U.S. judge rejects claim Harvard discriminates against Asian-American applicants Harvard University's undergraduate admissions program does not discriminate against Asian-American applicants, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday, rejecting a lawsuit brought by opponents of affirmative action and backed by the Trump administration.

BUSINESS USA-AUTOS/LABOR

UAW rejects new GM offer as strike forces 6,000 Mexico layoffs The United Auto Workers union said on Tuesday it rejected a new comprehensive offer from General Motors Co to end a two-week-old strike, saying the automaker came up short on several fronts including wages, healthcare and temporary workers.

US-USA-ECONOMY/ U.S. manufacturing dives to 10-year low as trade tensions weigh

WASHINGTON - U.S. manufacturing activity tumbled to a more than 10-year low in September as lingering trade tensions weighed on exports, further heightening financial market fears of a sharp slowdown in economic growth in the third quarter. ENTERTAINMENT

US-BRITAIN-ROYALS-LEGAL/ Meghan Markle sues British newspaper over publication of letter

LONDON - Meghan Markle, the wife of Britain’s Prince Harry, has started legal proceedings against the Mail on Sunday newspaper over the publication of a private letter that her lawyers said was “unlawful”. SPORTS

ATHLETICS-WORLDS/ Salazar ban another unwanted distraction at troubled worlds

DOHA - The athletics world championships were hit by another unwanted distraction on Tuesday when renowned American coach Alberto Salazar was banned for four years for doping violations, putting the sport again in the drugs spotlight. GOLF-RYDERCUP/

European Ryder Cup captain Harrington favours neutral course setups European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington said on Tuesday he would prefer neutral course setups for the biennial event to reduce the home team's advantage.

UPCOMING POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

BRAZIL-POLITICS/ (PIX) Brazil Senate votes on pension reform bill

The Brazilian Senate is expected to approve handily the fiscally crucial pension reform bill in the first of two votes required for a constitutional amendment. 1 Oct 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/GUNS (PIX) (TV) Gun safety organizations host forum with Democratic candidates

Gun safety organizations the Giffords group and March For Our Lives host a forum with Democratic 2020 candidates in Las Vegas. 2 Oct

INDIA-MAHATMA GANDHI/ANNIVERSARY (PIX) (TV) India celebrates 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads the nation in paying tribute to iconic freedom movement leader and father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial in New Delhi on his 150th birth anniversary. 2 Oct

TUNISIA-ELECTION/ENNAHDA (PIX) (TV) Tunisia's Ennahda in focus as election looms

A story looking at Tunisia's moderate Islamist Ennahda party, whose presidential candidate missed out on a place in runoff vote, as it regroups before an October 6 parliamentary election. 2 Oct

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) British PM Johnson to speak on Brexit at the Conservative conference

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will speak at the Conservative Party conference. 2 Oct

USA-VATICAN/POMPEO (PIX) (TV) U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attends Vatican symposium

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers opening comments along with Vatican Foreign Minister Archbishop Paul Gallagher at a Vatican symposium organized by the U.S. Embassy to the Vatican on the theme of "partnering with faith-based organizations". 2 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

BRAZIL-ENVIRONMENT/HIGHWAY (PIX) (TV) Bolsonaro-backed highway targets heart of Brazil's Amazon

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has vowed to repave an old military highway through the heart of the Amazon rainforest, which environmentalists and scientists say will lead to catastrophic levels of deforestation. 2 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/HARRIS (TV) White House hopeful Harris revs up Iowa ground game as poll numbers slide

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris is ramping up her ground operations in the crucial early voting state of Iowa as backers and advisers fret over growing risks of the once-rising star becoming an afterthought in the crowded field of Democratic presidential contenders. 2 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE USA-EDUCATION/CHEATING

Entrance-exam official agrees to plead guilty in US college cheating scandal An administrator tied to the U.S. college cheating scandal has agreed to plead guilty to a conspiracy charge and give information to authorities on other people involved in the scheme, according to court papers filed on Monday.

1 Oct 19:30 ET / 23:30 GMT SAUDI-KHASHOGGI/ (PIX) (TV)

A moment of Unsilence: Activists hold vigil to mark the first anniversary of Khashoggi's murder Activists, U.N. Special rapporteur Agnes Callamard and Hatice Cengiz, fiancee of Saudi Journalist Jamal Khashoggi attend the ceremony to mark the first anniversary of his murder outside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

2 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/MEDIA

Man faces sentencing for threatening to kill Boston Globe journalists A California man is set to be sentenced on Wednesday for threatening to kill Boston Globe journalists in retaliation for its role coordinating an editorial response by hundreds of newspapers to President Donald Trump's attacks on the media.

2 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-ROYALS/SAFRICA Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan to visit South African township

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, reunited in South Africa, will tour a township before meeting with the former wife of Nelson Mandela, Graca Machel, and President Cyril Ramaphosa on the busy final day of their tour across southern Africa. 2 Oct

FASHION-TREND WRAP UP/ (PIX) (TV) Fashion commentators from NY, London, Italy and Paris talk trends

Fashion commentators from NY, London, Italy and Paris talk trends seen on the Spring/Summer 2020 catwalks. 2 Oct

USA-METOO/ (PIX) (TV) How Hollywood has changed in the two years since #MeToo

It's been two years since The New York Times and The New Yorker published sexual assault allegations against movie producer Harvey Weinstein. The stories helped spark the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and a drive in Hollywood for equality for women who work in front of and behind the camera. Reuters asked Hollywood celebrities, including Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, how things have changed in the past two years. 2 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS INDIA-POLLUTION/PLASTIC (PIX) (TV)

India set to outlaw six single-use plastic products India is set to impose a nationwide ban on plastic bags, cups and straws, in its most sweeping measure yet to stamp out single-use plastics from cities and villages that rank among the world's most polluted, drawing mixed reactions from citizens.

2 Oct TESLA-DELIVERIES/ (PIX)

Tesla reports third quarter production and deliveries Tesla is expected to report vehicle sales and deliveries for the third quarter during the first week in October. Elon Musk has told staff the company has a shot at producing 100,000 vehicles. Report timing is estimated to be Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday.

2 Oct RUSSIA-ENERGY/ (TV)

Moscow hosts Russian Energy Week International Forum Russian Energy Week International Forum opens in Moscow. The forum is held to demonstrate the prospects of the Russian fuel and energy industry and unlock the potential of international cooperation in energy.

2 Oct USA-TRADE/CHINA-HOGS

China suspends tariffs on U.S. hog feed, hopes to rebuild from swine fever When Beijing announced it was exempting 16 U.S. goods from retaliatory tariffs this month, the phones lit up at Iowa-based Proliant Dairy Ingredients with calls from buyers in China.

2 Oct RUSSIA-EXXON/PUTIN-WOODS (PIX) (TV)

Russia's Putin meets ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods Russian President Vladimir Putin meets ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods during Russian Energy Week forum in Moscow.

2 Oct GREECE-STRIKE/ (PIX) (TV)

Greek private sector unions call strike on Oct. 2 Greek private sector unions will stage a 24-hour strike on October 2 to protest against labour reforms planned by the country's newly-elected conservative government.

2 Oct OIL-OPEC/RUSSIA (PIX) (TV)

Putin meets Secretary General of OPEC Barkindo Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Secretary General of OPEC Mohammed Barkindo in Moscow.

2 Oct VENEZUELA-OIL/CITGO

Citgo chair speaks as key PDVSA bond payment looms Citgo chairwoman Luisa Palacios speaks at an energy conference in Washington, D.C., less than a month before Venezuela's opposition must make a $913 million bond payment to prevent creditors from seizing the refining network, the crown jewel overseas asset of state oil company PDVSA.

2 Oct KENYA-CENNBANK/ (PIX)

Kenya central bank governor to brief the media on demonetisation Kenya's central bank governor Patrick Njoroge will hold a news conference on the bank's retirement of the old 1,000 shillings series notes, to battle illicit flows and widespread counterfeiting. Users had four months until Sept. 30 to change the notes.

2 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT USA-FED/ENVIRONMENT (PIX)

U.S. Fed charts its own course on climate change, too The US Federal reserve is ramping up research on the impacts of climate change, and holding its first-ever conference on the subject this fall, in contrast to much of the Trump administration. Fed officials say they're reacting to demand from local businesses and community leaders for more information.

2 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT RUSSIA-ENERGY/PUTIN (PIX) (TV)

President Putin speaks at energy forum Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks as Energy Week International Forum in Moscow. Other speakers include energy ministers of Russia and Iran.

2 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT USA-FED/HARKER

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Harker speaks at banking conference Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on "Community Banking" before the Seventh Annual Community Banking in the 21st Century Research and Policy Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, in St. Louis, Mo.

2 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT USA-FED/WILLIAMS

New York Federal Reserve Bank President Williams participate in moderated discussion Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in moderated discussion before the 2019 UC San Diego Economics Roundtable Lecture Series organized by the University of California, San Diego Economics Department, in La Jolla, Calif.

2 Oct 10:50 ET / 14:50 GMT SPORTS

SUDAN-FOOTBALL/WOMEN (PIX) (TV) Sudan launches women's football tournament

Sudan witnesses its first women's football match just weeks after the installation of a transitional government that replaced Omar Elbashir's regime, which had imposed sharia law. 2 Oct

OLYMPICS-IOC/ (PIX) (TV) International Olympic Committee holds two-day Executive Board Meeting

The Executive Board is scheduled to receive reports from the organising committees of the upcoming Olympic Games and various IOC commissions, as well as updates on the activities of the IOC administration. 2 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)