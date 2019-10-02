New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm. DEL15 JK-PAK-UNGA Pak PM's claim about curfew, clampdown in Kashmir far from truth: J-K govt Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday said Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's reference to the situation in the state at the United Nations General Assembly last week was a "story of falsehoods", asserting that life in the valley had returned to near normal since the abrogation of Article 370 in August this year.

DEL31 UP-CONG YATRA-LD PRIYANKA BJP should first pursue path of truth and then talk about Mahatma Gandhi: Priyanka Lucknow: Taking a swipe at the BJP, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday said it should first pursue the path of truth shown by Mahatma Gandhi and then talk about him. DES12 RJ-GEHLOT Why Modi didn't object to Trump calling him 'father of India': Gehlot Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning his silence on US president Donald Trump calling him "the father of India" during a recent visit to that country.

DES9 UP-GANDHI SESSION UP legislature holds special session on Mahatma's anniversary, oppn boycotts Lucknow: The special 36-hour session of the UP legislature to mark Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary got underway on Wednesday, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flaying the opposition's decision to boycott proceedings as not only an "insult" to the Father of the Nation but also a "contempt" of the House. NRG8 HR-GANDHI KHATTAR Khattar takes part in Swachhta campaign in Gurgaon Gurgaon: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday took part in a 'Swachhta' campaign here and asked people to take a pledge to keep the country clean.

NRG7 POLL-HR-BOOTHS 2,923 polling stations identified as 'vulnerable', 82 'critical' in Haryana Chandigarh: As many as 2,923 polling stations in Haryana have been identified as 'vulnerable' and 83 as 'critical', a top police official said on Wednesday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)