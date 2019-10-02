Chandrakant Patil starts campaign in Kothrud

Maharashtra BJP chief and the party's candidate from Kothrud constituency in Pune, Chandrakant Patil, started his assembly election campaign on Wednesday by meeting party workers here. A section of media claimed that local party workers were disappointed by Patil, who hails from Kolhapur, getting ticket from the seat, while some reports also tried to give it a casteist angle, he alleged.

"Discussions were held on the issue of Brahmin-Maratha rift, but after today's meetings and party workers' wholehearted support, all speculation and reports have been ended," he said. Medha Kulkarni, the sitting MLA who belongs to the Brahmin community, was reportedly disappointed after she was denied ticket to accommodate Patil.

Some posters had come up in the area demanding that a local candidate be given the ticket and not an "outsider". Patil said a perception was created that he would face stiff opposition.

"But let me tell you, I do not know what is defeat ...usually I do not contest, but if I contest, I never lose," he said. He praised Kulkarni for development in the constituency.

