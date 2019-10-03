People want early solution to the Naga political issue: Therie

The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committtee president K Therie on Thursday said the people of the state want an early solution to the vexed Naga political issue. Speaking to reporters here Therie said all the Naga people, including tribal bodies, civil societies, elected representatives and the political parties want an early solution to the Naga political issue.

He said the Congress extends support and trusts the state governor and Centres Interlocutor for Peace Talks, R N Ravis statement made on August 17 last that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is desirous of settlement within three months. "We hope they will stand with the statement," he said.

The people of the state want an early solution to the Naga political issue and the Centre must understand it, the Nagaland Congress chief said. There may be little difference here and there among the Nagas, but the intention is very clear that Naga people are equally desirous of political solution, he said.

The NPCC president further said that "no political solution is final, they are all temporary ... political solution and structures are improved with time and therefore it is not necessary to think that the present solution will be the end of the world". "Let the new generation carry the legacy and develop the political structure as per their need for the growth of economic advancement and humanity," he said..

