20 left in fray for by-polls in 4 Assam assembly seats

Altogether 20 contestants are left in the fray for by-polls in four assembly seats in Assam, an official of the state election commission said on Thursday, the last day for withdrawing candidature. None withdrew the nomination for the four constituencies - Rangapara, Sonari, Ratabari and Jania - scheduled to go to polls on October 21, Assam Joint Chief Election Officer Pranjal Choudhury said.

Rangapara has five candidates, Sonari two, Ratabari four and Jania nine, Choudhury told PTI. The four seats had fallen vacant following the election of the sitting MLAs to Lok Sabha earlier this year.

The ruling BJP has named three fresh faces and a former Congress MLA for the by-polls in the four constituencies. Out of the four, three were won by the ruling BJP, while the Congress had bagged one during the 2016 Assembly elections in the state..

