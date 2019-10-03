International Development News
Irish PM spoke to Presidents Juncker and Tusk on Thursday

Reuters Dublin
Updated: 03-10-2019 22:56 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar spoke to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and European Council President Donald Tusk on Thursday afternoon.

"The Taoiseach reassured both Presidents of Ireland's commitment to protecting the EU single market and customs union, as well as protecting the Good Friday Agreement and avoiding a hard border," a spokesman said.

Varadkar told the presidents that he welcomes British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's new Brexit proposals as a basis for further discussion, but that major issues remain, especially on customs, and with consent and democracy in British-ruled Northern Ireland.

COUNTRY : Ireland
