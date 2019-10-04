Cut down expenses, raise revenue: BMC chief tells officials

With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) facing "reduction in revenue", civic body chief Praveen Pardeshi has written a letter to senior officials, asking them to cut down "unnecessary" expenses and create newer ways to raise the income. In the letter, Pardeshi said the BMC was struggling to meet the expenses and may face a financial crisis if corrective measures are not taken immediately.

"The letter dated September 30, marked as highly urgent, was addressed to all high-ranked officers. Pardeshi asked the law department to fast-track pending court cases regarding water and property tax disputes and its recovery," a civic official said on Friday. Pardeshi also asked the officials to use the existing manpower more efficiently and appoint new staff only in important departments, he added.

"Reduction in income and spike in expenditure have prompted the civic chief to caution all his deputies to restrain unnecessary spending and come up with other means of income, such as recovery of tax dues from defaulters and collection of various taxes from people," the official said. The 2019-20 annual budget of the BMC, which is being ruled by the Shiv Sena, stands at Rs 30,692 crore, which is higher than several states in the country.

According to the official, Pardeshi has also called for adoption of a six-point agenda in order to increase the BMC's revenue and to safeguard it from potential financial crisis. "One of the agendas says that vacant posts should only be filled in essential departments, such as roads, water supply, storm water drain, solid waste management, and doctors for public health services," he added.

Opposition NCP, however, targeted the ruling Sena and BJP combine, saying it was an attempt to "privatise" the civic body. NCP leader and party spokesperson Nawab Malik sought to know where the cash-rich civic body has spent its money.

He also hit out at civic contractor Neeraj Gunde, who, he claimed was close to BJP leader Prasad Lad. "Lad, in turn, was close to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Gunde is taking contracts of civic works. The municipal commissioner and the contractor are conspiring to send back the municipal employees to their homes by privatising the corporation," he alleged..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)