JDS will corner BJP govt on flood relief management:Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Friday said JD(S) will corner the BJP government bothinside and outside the assembly over floodrelief and "delay" in securing funds from the centre. The JD(S) patriarch claimed a larger opinion wasgetting shaped against the Narendra Modi-led government atthe Centre, with even staunch BJP and RSS supporters expressing strong displeasure over its "conduct" and "inaction" on the part of party MPs from the state, over the delay in central relief.

Pointing out that he hascome through struggle in his long political career,he said JD(S) would take out a padayatra on the flood relief issue here on October 10, in which party leaders, including himself and former MLAs, zilla and panchayat members, would take part. "Itwill be a peaceful protest," he told reporters.

Gowda said party MLAs and Kumaraswamy would raise the issue in the assembly."We don't have any problem in passing of anybills (budget related), but issues should be discussed." BJP governments at the Centre and the state have been facing flak from Congress and JDSover "delay" in grant of central funds, despite HomeMinister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and the Inter-ministerial central team visiting the affected regions. The Opposition has accused the Modi government of showing "apathy" towards Karnataka, despite the state sending 25 BJP MPs to the Lok Sabha.

Gowda said expectations that the union cabinet meeting on Thursday would result in some announcement for the flood ravaged state had proved in vain. He said the discontentment has reached such a level that somestaunch RSS and BJP supporters themselves havecharged their party MPs from the state of notdoing their duty.

"Is there anything more for me to say?" heasked. Gowda claimed that the general opinion of the people and even in the media was that the Central government was not cooperating with the state.

Citing media reports that the Centre has sent back a report on flood and rain related damage, stating that it was not proper, Gowda said this has happened for the first time. "If the report was not okay, at least the interimrelief should have been announced...what is the trouble inthat?" Karnataka has sent a flood damage estimate of Rs 35,160.81 crore to the centre and is awaiting the relief.

As many as 103 taluks in 22 districts were affected due to floods in August, in which over 80 people were killed. Around seven lakh people were shifted to safe areas and thousands of houses were damaged.

Gowda also made it clear that hewould not meet the Prime Minister over release of centralfunds for flood relief as he has not recieved any reply to earlier letters,seeking Rs 5,000 crore as immediate relief. "Parliament session is coming up in November... I will write another detailed letter, seeking funds...I too know the financial situation is not fine...but people in distress need help," he added.

Pointing out that moststates, from Bihar to Kerala, have been affected by floods, Gowdaregretted that Modi hasnot carried out an aerial survey. "PM is busy, I can understand. I don't want to speak on the Prime Minister's visit to foreign countries and his visits topoll bound states... but most parts of the country are affected," he said.

Gowda pointed out that the Modi government came to power with a huge mandate and with a lot of support from the youth. "But what happened?Were jobs generated? HAL employees are protesting, BSNL situation is also bad...

"I think they (BJP central leaders) think that whatever they do, people are with them. Opposition parties arealso not strong," he said, adding people of this country weremature and would teach them a lesson "at the right time." Pointing out that the three day assembly session has been convenedfrom October 10 for budget related business,he asked why the government was not extending it to discuss various issues..

