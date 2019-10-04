India must now build on successes and forge ahead: VP Naidu at ICWA meeting

The Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today underlined the need for India to engage with the international community in a sustained and fruitful dialogue that would take the country's development agenda forward and help in creating a harmonious and prosperous world.

Addressing the 18th meeting of the Governing Body of Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) at Sapru House in New Delhi today, he said that the country was undergoing rapid transformation today.

Stating that India was economically vibrant and enjoyed the status of being a favored destination for foreign investments, he said, "the intensive thrust on all-round development and the transformative reforms currently under implementation, have drawn appreciation from observers all over the world."

Shri Naidu said that India's robust diplomatic outreach and engagement with world nations has secured it an important place in the comity of nations. "We must now build on our successes and forge ahead," he added.

Later the Vice President, who is also the President of ICWA, chaired the 17th meeting of its Governing Council. Making initial remarks, Shri Naidu said that the rising role of India in world affairs and the challenges that we face in this complex and ever-changing global scenario are issues that touch upon the lives of each and every one of our citizens.

Appreciating the council for its good work in research and in raising awareness among both experts and the general public through its activities, the Vice President advised the Council to adopt a neighborhood first approach just as in Indian foreign policy, with more research output, outreach, and interactions with its counterparts in our neighborhood.

He also urged the researchers to do more original thinking and raise the quality of their output.

The Minister for External Affairs, Dr. S. Jaishankar, the Members of Parliament from the Rajya Sabha, Shri Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Shri Anand Sharma, Members of Parliament from the Lok Sabha, Shri Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, and Ms. Anupriya Patel, the Director-General of ICWA, Dr. T.C.A Raghavan and eminent experts and members of the Governing Council and Governing Body were present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)