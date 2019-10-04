Party-hoppers galore as 243 file nominations in Nashik

A total of 243 candidates from Nashik district filed their nominations on Friday for the Maharashtra Assembly polls slated for October 21. Prominent among them was former deputy chief minister and senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal from Yeola.

The district has seen a churn among parties over the last few days and a large number of last-minute switch-overs. Sitting BJP MLA from Nashik East seat, Balasaheb Sanap, who was denied a ticket this time, joined the NCP and filed his nomination.

The BJP ticket for the seat was bagged by Rahul Dhikle who was with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena till some time ago. Former BJP leader Apoorva Hiray filed his nominations for Nashik West seat as an NCP candidate.

Miffed with the Shiv Sena getting no seats in Nashik as part of the seat-sharing deal with the BJP, the former's group leader in the civic body, Vilas Shinde, filed his nomination from Nashik West. Another Sena rebel, Sudhakar Badgujar, also filed his nomination from the same seat.

Last date for withdrawing nominations is October 7. PTI COR BNM BNM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)