Opp leaders not speaking against abrogation of Art 370 for fear of public wrath: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said people in the country have fully supported the decision to abrogate the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and that is why opposition leaders are not speaking against it as it would invite public wrath. Singh also said he has visited nearly a dozen states across the country after the announcement of the abrogation of Article 370 provisions and has noticed an overwhelming response from all sections of society in support of the Modi government's decision.

"The opposition leaders are not speaking publicly against the abrogation of the Article 370 because, in heart of hearts, they know the risk of doing so. The public mood is fully in support of the historic decision taken by the Modi government and anybody who opposes it would be inviting public wrath and anger," he told reporters after accompanying BJP candidate for Ballabgarh Assembly constituency Mool Chand Sharma, who filed the nomination papers. Singh, Union Minister for the PMO, said Haryana has set a unique example on the eve of the Assembly elections, since many of its prominent Congress and other opposition leaders have openly come out in support of abrogation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

So much so, he said, even the Kashmir-centric political parties like the National Conference (NC) and the PDP are finding it difficult to impress upon their Jammu-based leaders to issue any statement against the abrogation of Article 370 provisions. In response to a query, Singh said in Haryana, while the BJP has set before itself the target of 75 plus seats in the Assembly, an added distinction this time would be that the margin of victory of the BJP candidates will be much higher than it was last time.

It is virtually going to be a one-sided contest in favour of BJP, he said. Haryana being one of the first states where election is being held after the abrogation of Article 370, this is the beginning of a pan-India BJP reassertion under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

