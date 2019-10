Former Lok Sabha MP and NCP leaderSanjay Dina Patil on Friday joined the Shiv Sena in thepresence of its chief Uddhav Thackeray

Patil was Mumbai North East Lok Sabha MP in 2009before being defeated in the 2014 and 2019 general electionsby the BJP's Kirit Somaiya and Manoj Kotak respectively

Patil follows NCP colleagues Sachin Ahir and MLA DilipSopal who had joined the Sena a few weeks earlier.

