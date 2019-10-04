International Development News
445 candidates file nominations in Pune district

PTI Pune
Updated: 04-10-2019 23:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A total of 445 candidates have filed nomination papers for Assembly elections in Pune district, an election official said on Friday evening. Friday was the last day for filing papers for the October 21 Maharashtra assembly elections.

Scrutiny of nominations will take place on Saturday. There are 21 assembly constituencies in Pune district.

A total of 445 candidates filed 595 nominations across the district, the official said. On the last day, 311 candidates filed their papers.

COUNTRY : India
