Cong wants ads featuring CM removed from Maha govt portal

The Congress on Saturday wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra, seeking removal of advertisements featuring Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis from the state government's website. Party spokesperson Sachin Sawant also demanded action against Fadnavis for alleged violation of the model code of conduct, in force for the October 21 state assembly polls.

In a letter to the CEO, Sawant said such advertisements on government website violated the code of conduct. The CEO should direct the authorities to pull out these advertisements, and file a case of poll code violation against the chief minister, he demanded..

