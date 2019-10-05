Goa: Congress questions CM Pramod Sawant over beach safety

Goa Congress President Girish Chodankar on Saturday questioned Chief Minister Pramod Sawant over safety provisions on the beaches after a tourist couple was hit by a lightning strike, leading to the death of one and injury to other. In an official statement, Girish Chodankar said, "The unfortunate incident of death of a tourist at Candolim Beach and his wife getting injured after lightning struck them has raised questions on the much-hyped Beach Safety and Lifeguarding Services of Tourism Department on which Government has spent almost Rs 141.50 crores in last five years."

Chodankar demanded an explanation from the Chief Minister on the provisions of safety services at the beaches in Goa. "I demand Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant to explain to the Goans whether Beach Safety and Lifeguard Services are available in Goa, as the reply was given to the Goa Legislative Assembly by the Tourism Minister on August 17 categorically stating that the contract of the previous firm expired on June 30," the statement read.

"The Chief Minister should come clean on whether the emergency equipments, rescue vehicle etc were available on the beach when the lightning struck and tourist got injured," he added. Attacking tourism minister Babu Ajgaonkar, the Congress leader urged the Chief Minister to take note of alleged 'gross irregularities and mass corruption' in the Tourism Department under the minister.

"The Beach Cleaning scam is already with the Honourable Lokayukta who has ordered a re-inquiry into the irregularities and I am sure that Beach Safety and Lifeguarding contract will soon come under his scanner," he added. (ANI)

