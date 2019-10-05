Will visit rural areas to review situation, says Ravi Shankar Prasad on Bihar floods

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that he will tomorrow visit rural areas here to review the food situation and will not attend Dussehra events. "During Dussehra, I used to visit several places, which I am not going to do this time. Tomorrow I will visit rural areas to see the situation there," Prasad told media here.

"I think right now I should spend time with those affected... I feel happy that water level has decreased at various places," he added. Several parts of the state have been reeling under floods for tpast one week. Rescue teams have been engaged round-the-clock in evacuating people to safer places. (ANI)

