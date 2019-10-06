Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Ecuador indigenous groups, workers keep pressure on Moreno

Ecuadorean indigenous and union organizations kept protests going on Saturday and promised no let-up in their push to overturn austerity measures by President Lenin Moreno's government that have convulsed the nation for three days. Demonstrations had turned violent and were shaping into a major challenge for Moreno, who won election in 2017 and has set his oil-producing nation on a centrist track after years of socialist rule under predecessor Rafael Correa. French prosecutor finds signs of radicalization in Paris knife attacker

France's anti-terrorism prosecutor said on Saturday an investigation had detected signs of "latent radicalization" in an attacker who knifed four co-workers to death at police headquarters in Paris this week. The assailant, an IT worker at the headquarters, went on a rampage on Thursday, killing three police officers and an administrative worker, and wounding at least one other, before being shot dead by police. North Korea breaks off nuclear talks with U.S. in Sweden

North Korea's top negotiator said late on Saturday that working-level nuclear talks in Sweden between officials from Pyongyang and Washington had broken off, dashing prospects for an end to months of stalemate. The North's chief nuclear negotiator, Kim Myong Gil, who spent much of the day in talks with an American delegation, cast the blame on what he portrayed as U.S. inflexibility, saying the other side's negotiators would not "give up their old viewpoint and attitude." Pope installs new cardinals to set future direction of church

Pope Francis installed new cardinals on Saturday, putting his stamp on the future of the Roman Catholic Church with men who share his vision for social justice, the rights of immigrants and dialogue with Islam. Ten of the 13 bishops elevated to the high rank are under the age of 80 and so are eligible to vote in a conclave to elect a new pope from their ranks. Irish PM says seeking to meet UK's Johnson on Brexit next week

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar is seeking a meeting with his British counterpart Boris Johnson next week, stressing on Saturday that time was tight for London to go further with the fresh Brexit proposals it presented this week. With less than a month until its scheduled exit, Johnson is seeking significant changes to how the most contentious issue - the border between British-ruled Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland - was dealt with in the divorce deal agreed by his predecessor, Theresa May, almost a year ago. Deadly clashes break out again in Iraq, 11 killed in capital

Clashes between police and protesters killed 11 people in Baghdad on Saturday in a new flare-up of anti-government unrest, as security forces deployed in their hundreds to keep demonstrations away from central squares in the Iraqi capital. Police and medical sources reported the casualties after days of violence around anti-government protests, bringing the toll in Baghdad and other cities this week to at least 88. Hong Kong metro system to remain shut as city reels from night of violent protests

Hong Kong's rail operator said the entire metro system would remain shut on Saturday in an unprecedented move as the city braced for more demonstrations after a night of chaos when police shot a teenage boy and pro-democracy protesters torched businesses and metro stations. Violent protests erupted across the Chinese-ruled city hours after its embattled leader Carrie Lam invoked colonial-era emergency powers last used more than 50 years ago. Portugal heads to polls, Socialists set to remain in power

Portugal's center-left Socialists are expected to retain power and win more parliament seats in general elections on Sunday, after four years of economic growth, but still fall short of an outright majority. If opinion polls hold true, Prime Minister Antonio Costa, the Socialists' leader, will win the election with between 36.5% and 38.8% of the vote but will have little option but to ask other parties for support. Erdogan says Turkey to launch military operation in northeast Syria

Turkey will mount a military operation in northeast Syria, it said on Saturday, after accusing Washington of not doing enough to expel Syrian Kurdish fighters from its border. The air and ground operation east of the Euphrates river in Syria could start at any time, President Tayyip Erdogan said. Kosovo voters eye graft and deal with Serbia in election

Deep-rooted corruption and a peace deal with Serbia which would pave the way for membership of the United Nations are the chief concerns of 1.9 million eligible voters in Kosovo who go to the polls on Sunday. The snap elections, the fourth since a declaration of independence in 2008, have been called after Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj resigned in July when he was summoned to appear before a war crimes court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)