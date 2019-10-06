International Development News
New Rajasthan HC chief justice sworn-in

PTI Jaipur
Updated: 06-10-2019 16:13 IST
Governor Kalraj Mishra on Sunday administered the oath of office to newly appointed Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice Indrajit Mohanty. Singh, who is now the 37th Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court, took the oath in English.

Chief Secretary D B Gupta read out the appointment warrant issued by President Ramnath Kovind. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Assembly Speaker C P Joshi, members of the state cabinet and government officials were present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

