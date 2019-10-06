Kiran Choudhary, Naina Chautala among MLAs with maximum posers in Hry assembly

Senior Congress leader Kiran Choudhary and Jannayak Janta Party leader Naina Chautala figure among those Haryana MLAs who asked maximum questions in the state assembly during past five years, reveals a report. The report on performance of the MLAs in the outgoing 90-member assembly revealed only 75 legislators asked questions during assembly sessions.

As per the report released on Sunday by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Haryana Election Watch (HEW), Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhary raised 225 querries. Dabwali MLA Naina Chautala, who was elected as INLD legislator before switching over to the JJP, asked 180 questions, said the report by ADR, a non-government organisation working for electoral reforms.

The report was based on replies received from Haryana assembly secretariat to a pea under the Right to Information Act, seeking information on MLAs' performance. INLD MLA Kehar Singh from Hathin constituency, who recently joined BJP, had asked 124 questions and is the third on the list.

Congress' Karan Singh Dalal came at ninth spot having asked 105 questions followed by BJP's Prem Lata at 91. According to the report there are 16 MLAs who didn't asked even a single question during the assembly sessions.

Notably, the performance of 91 MLAs in the 90-member assembly was taken into account because sitting legislator from Jind had passed away and later bypolls were held to the seat this year and a new legislator got elected. According to the report, a total of 174 Bills were tabled in the 13th Haryana assembly, of which 170 were passed.

The report said the information pertaining to the attendance of the sitting MLAs, which was sought under the RTI, was been given by the assembly, which said sharing such data would be breach of rule 118 of the Rule of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Haryana assembly and Section 8(1)(c) of the Right to Information Act, 2005. PTI SUN RAX

