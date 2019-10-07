Portugal's Socialists claim election victory

Portugal's ruling Socialists had "a great victory" in Sunday's parliamentary election and will seek to form a stable government for four years of the legislature, senior Socialist lawmaker Ana Catarina Mendes said after exit polls were published.

Exit polls showed the Socialists won but likely fell just shy of an outright majority.

