President Kovind sends greetings to people on eve of Dussehra

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind has sent his greetings to his fellow citizens on the eve of Dussehra.

In a message, the President has said, "On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to all my fellow citizens and wish them success, prosperity, and happiness.

This festival is a celebration of the triumph of truth over untruth. It inspires us to live by the timeless values of honesty and truthfulness. The life of Lord Rama is, in essence, a reflection of these values which remain as relevant today as ever.

May this festival inspire us to work for the nation-building and making a society that cares for the needy and the deprived."

(With Inputs from PIB)