President Kovind sends greetings to people on eve of Dussehra

In a message, the President has said, "On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to all my fellow citizens and wish them success, prosperity, and happiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk New Delhi
Updated: 07-10-2019 17:25 IST
May this festival inspire us to work for the nation-building and making a society that cares for the needy and the deprived. Image Credit: ANI

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind has sent his greetings to his fellow citizens on the eve of Dussehra.

In a message, the President has said, "On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to all my fellow citizens and wish them success, prosperity, and happiness.

This festival is a celebration of the triumph of truth over untruth. It inspires us to live by the timeless values of honesty and truthfulness. The life of Lord Rama is, in essence, a reflection of these values which remain as relevant today as ever.

May this festival inspire us to work for the nation-building and making a society that cares for the needy and the deprived."

(With Inputs from PIB)

COUNTRY : India
