New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm. DEL9 JK-SITUATION Normal life remains disrupted for 64th day in Kashmir Srinagar: Normal life remained affected in Kashmir for the 64th consecutive day on Monday as main markets continued to be shut and public transport off the roads, officials said.

DEL45 JK-NC Farooq Abdullah demands unconditional release of all detainees for political process to begin in J-K Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has demanded unconditional release of all those detained or arrested in the wake of abrogation of Article 370 for any political process to begin in the state, the party said on Monday, a day after its delegation met the leader for the first time after his detention. DEL39 PB-DUSSEHRA-TRAGEDY Year on, scars of Amritsar Dussehra tragedy remain Amritsar, Oct 7 (PTI) For many here, this Dussehra is a painful reminder of last year's tragedy when a train sliced through revellers watching a Ravana effigy go up in flames, killing 61 people.

DES3 PB-STUDENTS-ACCIDENT Three students from Punjab killed in road accident in Canada Jalandhar: Three students from Punjab, who were pursuing higher studies from a college in Canada, were killed when their car met with an accident in Ontario. DEL41 UP-PRIYANKA-HOUSE Priyanka likely to make close kin Sheila Kaul's Lucknow house her operational base in UP Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to operate from the house of her close relative and late Union minister Sheila Kaul during her visits to the state capital.

DES10 UP-CONG-ADITI Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh among Cong's 40 star campaigners for Oct 21 Assembly bypolls Lucknow: The name of the Congress's Rae Bareli MLA, Aditi Singh, who has been served a show-cause notice for defying a party whip and attending a special 36-hour session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, has made it to the list of the party's star campaigners for the Assembly bypolls due later this month. DEL3 HR-POLL-MODI RALLIES Modi to address four rallies in run-up to Haryana Assembly polls Chandigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four election rallies over two days in the run-up to the October 21 Haryana Assembly polls. IN THE PIPELINE Chandigarh: Battle lines drawn for the assembly polls in Haryana after the deadline for the withdrawal of nominations ends. Amritsar: Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal lays foundation stone for the IIM campus in Amritsar..

