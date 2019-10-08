Trump says he warned Erdogan not to hurt U.S. service members in Syria

President Donald Trump said on Monday he warned Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan of "big trouble" if any U.S. service members in the part of Syria that Turkey has threatened to invade get hurt.

"Any of our people get hurt, big trouble," Trump said he told Erdogan, whom he spoke to on Sunday.

"I've told Turkey that if they do anything outside what we would think is humane ... they could suffer the wrath of an extremely decimated economy," Trump said.

