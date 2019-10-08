International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Brexit deal "overwhelmingly unlikely", UK source says Germany's Merkel told Britain

Reuters Berlin
Updated: 08-10-2019 15:30 IST
Brexit deal "overwhelmingly unlikely", UK source says Germany's Merkel told Britain

German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Prime Minister Boris Johnson that a Brexit deal was "overwhelmingly unlikely" in a call on Tuesday unless Britain left Northern Ireland in the customs union, a British source said. The source said if the call represented "a newly established position, then it means a deal is essentially impossible not just now but ever".

"Merkel said that if Germany wanted to leave the EU they could do it no problem but the UK cannot leave without leaving Northern Ireland behind in a customs union and in full alignment forever," the source said, adding that Merkel told Johnson she thought the EU had a veto on Britain leaving the customs union.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Germany
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019