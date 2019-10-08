International Development News
Ireland remains open to a "fair" Brexit deal - Coveney

Reuters Dublin
Updated: 08-10-2019 17:05 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@eucopresident)

Ireland's foreign minister said on Tuesday European Council President Donald Tusk was reflecting EU-wide frustration when he accused Britain of playing a "stupid blame game" over Brexit.

Simon Coveney said on Twitter that Tusk "reflects the frustration across EU and the enormity of what's at stake for us all."

"We remain open to finalize a fair Brexit deal but need a UK Govt willing to work with EU to get it done," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Ireland
